Lakers' Anthony Davis Explains Viral Video Reaction to LeBron James Breaking Record

Frustration at losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder caused Anthony Davis to stay seated on the bench when LeBron James made the shot to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters about the viral moment of him not reacting to the historic moment, Davis explained it was "nothing that has to do with Bron."

"It's about the game," he said. "I mean, we're losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing."

The Lakers' performance against the Thunder was, understandably, overshadowed by the celebration around James' historic moment. They were losing 104-97 at the time James made the shot and went on to lose the game 133-130.

Oklahoma City's haul of 133 points was tied for the sixth-most allowed by the Lakers in a game this season. The Thunder shot 52.1 percent from the field and went 17-of-34 from three-point range. They also got 12 steals and took advantage of 20 turnovers from Los Angeles.

Even though the Lakers were able to put up 130 points in the loss, Davis wasn't a big factor. The eight-time All-Star only attempted nine shots, making six of them for 13 points. It was his lowest scoring game of the season outside of the two when he suffered injuries in the first half.

Davis told reporters he called James to apologize for the situation and again in person on Thursday when they arrived at Crypto.com Arena for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I love you," James told Davis during the game in comments that were picked up by the TNT broadcast. "I'll just let you know I love you, bro. That's all I want you to know."

There has been no indication James and Davis aren't getting along. They are still playing well together as they try to get the Lakers into playoff contention.

James sat out against the Bucks with ankle soreness. The Lakers' next game is on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

The Warriors won the first meeting between these two teams, 123-109, on Oct. 18. They will play each other three times in the next 22 days.

The Lakers trail Golden State by 3.5 games for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings.