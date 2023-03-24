X

    Julian Strawther's Late 3 Leaves Twitter in Shock as Drew Timme, Gonzaga Beat UCLA

    Francisco RosaMarch 24, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: Julian Strawther #0 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Another UCLA-Gonzaga matchup, another storybook ending.

    But unfortunately for the Bruins, it was Gonzaga's Julian Strawther's shot with one second remaining in the game that won it for the Bulldogs 79-76 and sent them to the Elite Eight to take on UConn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    It looked like UCLA had found a way to steal the game after Amari Bailey knocked down a three with 13 seconds left to put the Bruins up one, but much like the 2021 Final Four matchup between to the two programs, it just wasn't meant to be.

    Strawther was an unexpected hero for Gonzaga after struggling for long stretches of the game. He did finish with 16 points but went just 5-of-15 from the field.

    In the span of a few seconds, however, he wrote himself into March Madness lore with one of the tournament's most clutch shots, and in front of his hometown crowd no less.

    And Twitter could not get enough of it.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JULIAN STRAWTHER FOR THE WIN<br><br>GONZAGA IS GOING TO THE ELITE 8 <a href="https://t.co/UYWfOMZKeJ">pic.twitter.com/UYWfOMZKeJ</a>

    Julian Strawther's Late 3 Leaves Twitter in Shock as Drew Timme, Gonzaga Beat UCLA
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "THIS MY CITY." 🗣<br><br>Julian Strawther hit a GW in his hometown 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/HRSysT80sA">pic.twitter.com/HRSysT80sA</a>

    Mavs/Magic Draft @MavsDraft

    Julian Strawther with a double double &amp; 3-8 from 3 including the biggest three of the night<br><br>Hard to imagine this game doesn't impact his draft stock. He's a shooting specialist prospect

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    I cannot believe what we just witnessed. <br>All-time levels of madness. Julian Strawther just became a Gonzaga hero. Absolute heartbreak for UCLA.

    Cleveland Sports Fans @CLE_SPORTS_FANS

    Jalen Suggs watching Julian Strawther hit a game winning 3 to beat UCLA in March <a href="https://t.co/CUr3PSrDFT">pic.twitter.com/CUr3PSrDFT</a>

    Alyssa Charlston @Alyssacharlston

    Drew Timme: "I'm the biggest Julian Strawther fan in this planet" <a href="https://t.co/btIflOZoOz">pic.twitter.com/btIflOZoOz</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Julian Strawther 🤝 Kris Jenkins<a href="https://t.co/axgYQwmAeM">pic.twitter.com/axgYQwmAeM</a>

    Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

    when julian strawther hit that ridiculous logo three <br><br>(the audio of this video is not safe for the internet🤣) <a href="https://t.co/VT3SnBqz9Z">pic.twitter.com/VT3SnBqz9Z</a>

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Las Vegas' Julian Strawther!!!!!!!

    But Strawther would've never been in a position to knock down that three-pointer if it wasn't for the play of Gonzaga's star and senior leader Drew Timme.

    Trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, the Bulldogs rode Timme's 36-point, 14-rebound masterclass that helped them storm back, take the lead, almost blow it and then eventually win the game.

    He now has the most 20-plus point games in tournament history with 10.

    It looked like Timme's performance was going to be wasted in the first half as he scored 19 points but the Bulldogs seemed incapable of stopping a UCLA offense that had three double-digit scorers in the opening 20 minutes.

    Timme's teammates combined for just 14 in the opening frame. But he kept the Bruins in the torture chamber all night and eventually got some help in the form of Strawther and Malachi Smith who poured in 14 points and six rebounds.

    Timme did miss two late free throws which opened the door for Bailey's shot, but that'll be forgotten after the win.

    It's the second-consecutive game in which Timme has had to drag Gonzaga back from a double-digit deficit, the Bulldogs trailed by 10 against TCU in the round of 32.

    He refuses to let his illustrious collegiate career end and as the stakes have risen, so has his play.

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    Drew Timme can do it all 🤩 <a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/qke4izkXui">pic.twitter.com/qke4izkXui</a>

    Pat Benson @Pat_Benson_Jr

    Amari Bailey and Drew Timme going at it like a <a href="https://twitter.com/Ballislife?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ballislife</a> mixtape 🔥

    Pregame Empire @PregameEmpire

    Drew Timme doing it all for Gonzaga tonight like <a href="https://t.co/3bfuClApdw">pic.twitter.com/3bfuClApdw</a>

    Ky @Ky_3MW

    Appreciate Drew Timme. This guy is a generational college post player

    College Basketball Report @CBKReport

    Drew Timme footwork vs 18-19 year old college kids <a href="https://t.co/wqzYLVYymJ">pic.twitter.com/wqzYLVYymJ</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    Drew Timme carrying Gonzaga<a href="https://t.co/LCvPbuMhTv">pic.twitter.com/LCvPbuMhTv</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Drew Timme is the first men's player ever to have ten 20+ point games in the NCAA Tournament.<br><br>H/T <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/I4PhC75CVd">pic.twitter.com/I4PhC75CVd</a>

    Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

    drew timme fighting this one on his own

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Drew Timme against the entire UCLA roster tonight <a href="https://t.co/UQAHFsB4VH">pic.twitter.com/UQAHFsB4VH</a>

    Steven Karr @SKarrG0

    Drew Timme is a legend for this performance, win or loss. Single handedly trying to win this thing.

    The Bulldogs won't have a whole lot to celebrate the win as they move on to face UConn, who has looked like perhaps the most complete team in the entire tournament thus far, especially after dominating a talented Arkansas team 88-65 in an earlier game Thursday.

    The Huskies have won each of their games by at least 15 points. The two teams will face off Saturday night.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.