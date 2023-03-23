NFL Rumors: Ravens FA Calais Campbell to Visit Jaguars amid Falcons Buzz

G Fiume/Getty Images

Veteran free-agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell already lined up a visit with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week, but he's reportedly also drawing interest from another team.

According to Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, Campbell was hosted by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. The 36-year-old previously played three seasons with the Jags from 2017 to 2019 before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, who released him this offseason.

A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection, Campbell is one of the top defensive players left on the market. He had originally signed with Jacksonville after spending the early part of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the second round in the 2008 draft. Despite his brief time in Jacksonville, he quickly became the face of the defense during his tenure with the team.

In three years with the Jaguars, Campbell racked up 31.5 sacks, 195 total tackles, 44 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in his first year with the team in 2017, helping lead the team to an AFC South title and a run to the AFC Championship Game that season.

Campbell, who was named to three straight Pro Bowls while he was in Jacksonville, was nicknamed the "Mayor of Sacksonville" for his impact on the team. He also earned the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2019 for his efforts off the field.

A potential reunion in Jacksonville would make Campbell the instant leader of a young defense that ranked 24th in the league last season by giving up 353.3 yards per game. His presence on the defensive line would create a dangerous combination with linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who led the NFL with 184 tackles last season.