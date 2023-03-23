Cardinals' Adam Wainwright Out 'Several Weeks' After Suffering Groin Injury at WBC

Eric Espada/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright will begin the 2023 season on the injured list after suffering a groin injury in the World Baseball Classic.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Thursday that Wainwright will miss "several weeks" of action.

The 41-year-old was set to be the Opening Day starter for St. Louis. Wainwright was injured during a Team USA workout Tuesday.

"Typically means we'll continue to evaluate over the next few days but no timetable (for a return) at the moment," Marmol told reporters. "There is a spot in the rotation now open, and we're going to have to sit down and make sure that we're not missing anything that goes into that."

Heading into his 18th season with the Cardinals, Wainwright signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract during the offseason. He went 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP while striking out 143 batters across 191.2 innings.

The veteran participated in what will likely be his final WBC this month, starting and winning two games for Team USA.

Marmol did not name a replacement for Wainwright for Opening Day.

Jake Woodford, who had been primarily a reliever over his first three MLB seasons, appears to be the favorite to fill the rotation opening.