Will Levis to Vikings, Richardson to Colts in Charles Davis' 2023 NFL Mock Draft

In his first 2023 NFL mock draft, NFL Network's Charles Davis had three quarterbacks come off the board in the first four picks, and a fourth drop to a surprising team later in the round.

The Carolina Panthers at No. 1, Houston Texans at No. 2 and Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 are all widely expected to select quarterbacks, and Davis stuck with that trend, mocking Ohio State's C.J. Stroud to Carolina, Alabama's Bryce Young to Houston and Florida's Anthony Richardson to Indianapolis.

A fourth quarterback—Kentucky's Will Levis—is considered a likely first-round pick as well and could conceivably come off the board in the first five to 10 picks, but Davis went in a different direction.

Davis has Levis falling all the way to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 overall, which would perhaps make him the heir apparent to veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins.

