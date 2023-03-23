Fantasy Baseball 2023: Sleepers, Busts and Final MLB Mock Draft

2 of 3

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic, OF, Seattle Mariners

Kelenic has been one of the top prospects in all of baseball in recent years, and his minor-league production shows why. In 86 Triple-A games last season, he had a .295/.365/.557 slash line with 18 homers, nine steals and 123 combined runs and RBI.

He has yet to translate that production to the big leagues, where he's only a .168/.251/.338 hitter over 147 games, but that doesn't mean he can't do that at some point. He is, after all, just 23 years old and overloaded with power-plus-speed potential. He's also been raking all spring. One of these seasons, it's all going to click for him, and if that's this year, he could be the biggest steal of draft season.

Amed Rosario, SS, Cleveland Guardians

Rosario feels a little boring at this point, but boring is fine if it's undervalued. That can absolutely be the case here, so long as Rosario keeps hitting in front of José Ramírez, who's one of the league's best hitters and run producers.

Rosario scored 86 runs last season, and a 100-run effort hardly feels out of the question. For that matter, a 20-homer, 20-steal effort doesn't feel impossible, either. He has swiped at least 18 bags in three different seasons and clubbed double-digit homers in three of the last four seasons.

