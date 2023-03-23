Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 23

0 of 6

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor from March 23.

With Supercard of Honor coming up March 31, the men and women of ROH were all looking to build toward the show in the best way possible.

With Mark Briscoe and Samoa Joe scheduled to meet for the TV title next week, both men had matches on Thursday's show. Joe put his title on the line against Cheeseburger, and Briscoe battled Tony Nese.

Other stars who were in action this week included Billie Starkz, Shane Taylor, Brian Cage and much more. Let's take a look at what went down on this week's episode.