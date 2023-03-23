Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 23

Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from March 23March 23, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor from March 23.
With Supercard of Honor coming up March 31, the men and women of ROH were all looking to build toward the show in the best way possible.
With Mark Briscoe and Samoa Joe scheduled to meet for the TV title next week, both men had matches on Thursday's show. Joe put his title on the line against Cheeseburger, and Briscoe battled Tony Nese.
Other stars who were in action this week included Billie Starkz, Shane Taylor, Brian Cage and much more. Let's take a look at what went down on this week's episode.
Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese
- It's still awesome to see Mark wearing a Dem Boys shirt.
- The elbow drop off the apron to the floor might not look like much but there is no way that move can be performed without some pain from the landing. Those mats at ringside are pretty thin.
- Some of the things Nese does that should be difficult look so effortless when he does them. His moonsault is so good.
After a brief promo from Samoa Joe backstage, Tony Nese made his way to the ring for the first match of the night against the man who will challenge Joe for the TV title next Friday, Mark Briscoe.
The Premier Athlete jumped him as soon as the bell rang in an effort to get an early advantage, but the tag team champion is as tough as they come. A few shots in the corner aren't going to slow him down.
Briscoe was able to take control relatively quickly, but a distraction from Mark Sterling allowed Nese to shove him into the ring post.
Even though this match was meant to make Mark look like a dangerous competitor heading into his match with Joe, he ended up giving Nese a lot of time on offense. This could have been a two or three-minute fight and an easy victory for Mark, but that's not as fun.
Both of these guys are highly entertaining performers, so they were able to get the show going with a fun match. Briscoe scored the win by pinfall in a fun 10-minute bout.
Winner: Mark Briscoe
Grade: B
The Trustbusters vs. AR Fox, Metalik and Blake Christian
- Christian, Fox and Metalik are the most random combination of wrestlers ever, but their high-risk styles helped them make a good team.
- Daivair yelling "Legal tag" before bringing Slim J into the match was hilarious.
- Metalik should have been so much bigger in WWE. He can do so many things better than most.
- They did a unique version of the Tower of Doom spot here that while illogical, still looked cool.
Slim J, Ari Daivari and Jeeves Kay were in trios action this week against the newly formed trio of AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik.
Fox and Kay started for their teams with some simple chain wrestling. Shortly after Christian tagged in, Daivari did the same. The redheaded risk-taker took to the skies and almost won with a beautiful crossbody.
The heels kept Christian isolated with quick tags and double-team spots, but once Metalik got the hot tag, he immediately turned things around for his team with a flurry of aerial maneuvers.
The match was good, but it never felt like they left second gear. Even during the sequences when someone was on a roll, there was either something missing or it felt like something was holding them back. It's hard to explain.
Even without anything too wild happening, this was still an entertaining performance from six guys who will all be important to ROH in the coming months. Some of the high-flying spots were picture-perfect. Fox, Metalik and Christian got the win, but their celebration was short-lived.
The Kingdom attacked everyone after the match to establish its continued dominance in the six-man division.
Winners: Fox, Metalik and Christian
Grade: B
Lady Frost vs. Skye Blue
- Frost has one of the coolest ring jackets in the business.
- It's always fun when wrestlers taunt referees by pointing out how they are following the law to the letter.
- Frost has such a unique spin on so many classic wrestling moves. Even the way she does an arm drag looks special.
- Blue hit a superkick that came nowhere near Frost's head. She needs to work on her accuracy.
Lady Frost was out first for her match against Skye Blue. The code of honor was observed, but Frost definitely started playing the heel after a few seconds.
Blue was giving up power, experience and agility to Frost, but the 23-year-old didn't let that stop her from making this a competitive fight. The crowd took a little while to get into it, but both women did a great job.
Frost had the upper hand after a bit, so she slowed the pace down so she could keep Blue grounded. The Ice Queen and the Chicago native both brought out some of their biggest moves as they tried to win, but in the end, Blue won with her Skyfall finisher.
Winner: Skye Blue
Grade: B-
Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams vs. Rush and Dralistico
- Rush and Dralistico refusing to obey the code of honor is exactly what they should be doing.
- Dralistico's mask and attire in this match were great. You can see influence from several luchadors in his mask's design.
Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams were in tag team action again this week against the team of real-life brothers, Rush and Dralistico.
The luchadors took out their opponents early and posed triumphantly, but Titus and Hot Sauce did not stay out of the ring long. They immediately got back in and attacked their attackers.
What followed was a physical encounter between four men who are all great at making the violence look as real as possible. When they were hitting each other, you could hear the impact every single time.
This was easily the most physical encounter during the first hour of the show, which should come as no surprise to anyone who is familiar with these stars.
After a very enjoyable fight, Rush picked up the win for his team.
Winners: Rush and Dralistico
Grade: B+
Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven
- Taven has a nice backbreaker.
- Darius is just as good as Dante and it's great to see him getting a chance to shine on his own like Dante did while Darius was injured.
- The way Darius slid out to the apron after Taven whipped him into the corner looked so awkward. Something may have gone wrong. There is no way he intended it to look like that. Taven was just standing there waiting for him to do whatever he was trying to do.
The Kingdom's Matt Taven battled Top Flight's Darius Martin this week, but while Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis were at ringside, Dante Martin was nowhere to be seen.
Taven had to take a breather almost immediately when Darius used his speed to take control as soon as the match began, but the former ROH champion was not going to stay down for long.
Thanks to some help from his cohorts, Taven was able to hit a triangle dropkick that sent Darius crashing to the floor.
Out of all the matches we saw on this show, this was probably the most evenly split in terms of offense. It never felt like either man had the upper hand for more than a handful of moves. Both men share a lot of attributes, so they played to each other's strengths.
Darius came close several times, but Taven was able to put him away.
Winner: Matt Taven
Grade: B
Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
- Prince Nana is hilarious. We need to hear that guy on the mic more often. Him and Mark Sterling should be running all the heels in AEW.
- Who was the first heel to do push-ups to taunt their opponent? It's such a common thing but it had to have started somewhere.
- Deppen is kind of like Darby Allin when he dives. He just throws himself at people and prays that the results are good.
Fresh off a loss to Samoa Joe, Tony Deppen was looking for a bit of redemption when he faced Brian Cage this week.
The rest of The Embassy was there to support the powerhouse, but he didn't need any help. Deppen was giving up several inches and dozens of pounds, so he was at a disadvantage before the match even started.
Even though Deppen showed a lot of heart and even had a few moments of hope, nobody expected him to win this match. He strung together several moves and scored a close two-count, but once Cage was able to regain his composure, he destroyed Deppen with some power moves to get the pin.
This was decent but on the short side, which was probably for the best. Cage should be booked as a dominant force, so giving up too much offense to a guy like Deppen would be counterproductive.
Winner: Brian Cage
Grade: C+
