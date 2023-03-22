Cristiano Ronaldo Considered Retirement After 'Difficult' Manchester United Exit

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters on Wednesday that he contemplated retirement after his contentious exit from Manchester United this season.

"It was all in the balance after the World Cup," he said regarding the possibility of retiring after Portugal's stint in the World Cup over the winter. "I reflected with my family, and then we came to the conclusion that it was not time to throw in the towel. I learned a lot from it, and I'm very happy to be back. ... I feel that I still have a lot to give, and I want to keep it going."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.