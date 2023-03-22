Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Jets Have 'Very Real' Interest amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New York Jets are hoping to put together an offensive lineup that would keep incoming quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy, and they reportedly are eyeing a top free-agent receiver.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the Jets have "very real" interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., who has a "close" relationship with Rodgers as the two of them "have discussed playing together in New York."

Hughes went on to add that "nothing is imminent" regarding Beckham and the Jets, but it's believed that Rodgers "has a desire to play with him." Between the two players, the "interest is mutual."

The Jets have already made significant changes to their receiver room this offseason. New York signed former Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract, paving the way for him to continue on as one of Rodgers' favorite targets. The 27-year-old has caught a combined 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

On Tuesday, the Jets signed slot receiver Mecole Hardman and traded 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. While Moore is a talented player, he expressed unhappiness during the 2022 season by requesting to be traded, and those feelings apparently lingered into the offseason.

New York also has a pair of players entering the final year of their respective contracts in receivers Corey Davis and Denzel Mims. Either one of them could be released or used as part of a trade with the Packers to facilitate a deal for Rodgers.

If the Jets continue to make changes at the receiver position, Beckham could have a spot available for him to step in and contribute immediately. The 30-year-old missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL, but he is still believed to be a talented player when healthy. He recently held a workout for interested teams, and there's a belief he's seeking a contract that will pay him top dollar.

Adding Beckham to a group that includes Lazard, Hardman and 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson would surely satisfy Rodgers when he arrives in New York.