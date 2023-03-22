Jets' Updated Depth Chart After Reported Mecole Hardman Contract, Elijah Moore Trade

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The wide receiver corps for the New York Jets will look noticeably different in 2023.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with former Kansas City Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman. Shortly after that, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets are trading wideout Elijah Moore and their 2023 third-round pick (No. 74) to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for their second-round pick (No. 42).

After Tuesday's transactions, New York's wide receiver depth chart now looks like this:

WR1: Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Malik Taylor

WR2: Allen Lazard, Denzel Mims, Irvin Charles

Slot: Mecole Hardman, Diontae Spencer

It should be noted that more changes could be coming, as both Davis and Mims are entering the final year on their respective contracts and could be candidates to be traded or released. Moving on from Davis, in particular, will save the Jets $10.5 million in cap room.

Of course, all of these moves for New York come with the prevalent thought that Aaron Rodgers will be the team's quarterback next season. While the Jets have yet to complete a trade with the Green Bay Packers for the four-time MVP, he declared his intention to continue his legendary career in New York last week.

The Jets already made a move to appease Rodgers by signing former Packers wideout Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal. He joins a receiver room that is headlined by 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Garrett Wilson, who racked up 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns to become the first rookie in franchise history to record a 1,000-yard season.

Adding Hardman gives the Jets a premier replacement for Moore in the slot, as ESPN's Rich Cimini pointed out that 10 out of Hardman's 16 career receiving touchdowns have come from the slot position.

Hardman underwent surgery last month to address a groin injury, so there's a chance he will miss a portion of New York's offseason program. Still, he should be a major factor in the team's revamped receiving corps as the Jets try to end their league-high 12-year playoff drought next season.