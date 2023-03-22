OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Had 'Great Conversation' with Giants Ahead of NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is considered to be one of the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft class, and he's already being courted by a rising team.

Smith-Njigba told reporters after Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday that he had dinner with representatives from the New York Giants, and things went well.

"It was great. Great dinner, great conversation, great people and great coaches," he said. "I feel like they're on the come-up, you've seen it last year [by] them making the playoffs, doing their thing. I definitely loved meeting with them. We had a great conversation and a great time, so, happy I got to be able to do that."

