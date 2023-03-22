C.J. Stroud Pro Day: Top Highlights, Quotes from Ohio State QB's Predraft Workout

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud got one more chance to prove himself worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he did not disappoint.

Stroud looked every bit the part of a top pick at Ohio State's pro day Wednesday, with the Carolina Panthers clearly coming away impressed with their potential next franchise quarterback.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Stroud listed as a -185 favorite to be the top pick. The Panthers traded picks Nos. 9 and 61, their 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top pick. Carolina plans to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, but it hasn't given hints about which direction management is leaning.

"That's the thing when you have the No. 1 pick, we don't have to play games," Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters. "It's not like we're trying to fool anybody. What we're trying to do is take all the time we can on the evaluation. ...

"I think they all have really good traits. I'm excited about all of them. I do believe all four of these guys will make an impact in this league."

Stroud did nothing to hurt his stock Wednesday, working with a complement of Buckeyes star receivers and flashing elite accuracy and downfield passing ability.

Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns against 12 interceptions over the course of his Ohio State career, becoming a Heisman finalist in both 2021 and 2022. While he does not run as well as Bryce Young, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson, Stroud's 6'3" size and prototypical passing style seems to put him more in line with quarterbacks Reich has coached in the past.

Up next for Stroud will be individual team meetings, with the Panthers being likely atop the list—and perhaps the only team he winds up meeting with.