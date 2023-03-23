Miami Open Masters 2023 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings Info

Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2023 Miami Open lost one of the top players in the field on Wednesday. And that was before she had even taken the court for her opening match.

Iga Świątek, who was the No. 1 seed in the women's singles draw, announced on Twitter she was withdrawing from the tournament because of a rib injury. The 21-year-old was among the favorites to win the title as the defending champion.

However, there are still plenty of other top-ranked men's and women's players participating in this year's Miami Open, which began earlier this week at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. And while this isn't a Grand Slam event, this hard-court tournament typically features a ton of talent with some sizable winnings up for grabs.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money for the 2023 Miami Open, followed by more on this year's event.

ATP and WTA Prize Money

Winner: $1,262,220

Runner-Up: $662,360

Semifinalists: $352,635

Quarterfinalists: $184,465

Full purse details courtesy of BetMGM

Preview

The women's singles tournament at the Miami Open no longer has the 2022 winner of the event. But it does still have this year's Australian Open champion.

Aryna Sabalenka is the No. 2 seed in the draw and played her opening match of the tourney on Tuesday. It will be exciting to see whether she ends up having another rematch with Elena Rybakina, the No. 10 seed in the draw.

Sabalenka defeated Rybakina in a three-set match at the Australian Open in January. However, last week at the BNP Paribas Open, Rybakina avenged that defeat by beating Sabalenka in straight sets in the final of that tournament at Indian Wells.

Another women's player to keep an eye on at the Miami Open could be No. 14-seeded Victoria Azarenka. She's a three-time winner of the event (2009, 2011 and 2016), and the 33-year-old had a solid showing at the Australian Open earlier this year, reaching the semifinals before losing to Rybakina.

On the men's side, defending Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed in the singles draw. The 19-year-old could be in a prime position to go back-to-back in winning this tournament.

Alcaraz has momentum coming into the event after winning the BNP Paribas Open last week. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final to capture the title.

Among the other top men's players in the field are No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 3-seeded Casper Ruud and Medvedev, the No. 4 seed. None of the three have previously won this event.

Neither Novak Djokovic (a six-time Miami Open champion) nor Rafael Nadal are participating. Djokovic isn't playing because of his COVID-19 vaccination status, while Nadal is out with a hip injury.

Of recent Miami Open singles champions, Hubert Hurkacz (2021) is the No. 8 seed and could be a contender to win again this year.