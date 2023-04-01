Indi Hartwell Wins NXT Women's Title vs. Roxanne Perez, More at Stand & Deliver

Photo credit: WWE.com

Indi Hartwell defeated Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria and Gigi Dolin in a ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Hartwell received a helping hand from Dexter Lumis, who arrived and placed her on his shoulders before scaling the ladder.

Hartwell capitalized after Jacy Jayne spoiled Dolin's shot at winning the match, hitting her former Toxic Attraction stablemate off the ladder.

When a mysterious ailment initially looked like it would preclude Perez from being able to defend the title at the event, the decision was made to put it up for grabs in a ladder match.

Perez originally won the women's title in shocking fashion on Dec. 13 when she beat Mandy Rose, thus ending her 413-day reign as NXT women's champion.

On the Roadblock edition of NXT on March 7, the 21-year-old put the title on the line against the legendary Meiko Satomura after a friendly rivalry developed between them in prior weeks.

Perez outlasted Satomura in a highly competitive match, but she collapsed in the middle of the ring and had to be stretchered out at the conclusion of the show.

With doctors being unable to pinpoint the issue with Perez from a storyline perspective, NXT head Shawn Michaels made the decision to crown a new champ.

A series of qualifying matches were then held to determine who would vie for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Stark defeated Sol Ruca, Dolin beat Kiana James, Stratton took down Hartwell, and Valkyria got past Ivy Nile.

To determine the fifth participant in the ladder match; Hartwell, Ruca and Nile competed in a Triple Threat match on the go-home episode of NXT before Stand & Deliver. Hartwell won to gain entry into the championship bout.

All signs pointed toward that being it for the ladder match participants, but Perez addressed Michaels on the final NXT before Stand & Deliver and told him it was determined that her collapse was a result of mounting anxiety.

Despite that, she begged Michaels for the chance to defend the title at Stand & Deliver, and he eventually included her in the match.

As one of the longest-tenured women in NXT, Hartwell had her fair share of title opportunities that ended in disappointment, but she finally reached the top of the mountain at NXT's biggest event of the year.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.