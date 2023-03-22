AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 22

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Fresh off of throwing his name in the pool for an AEW World Championship match against MJF, Darby Allin teamed with Sting and AEW International champion Orange Cassidy to battle The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian in a blockbuster trios match Wednesday.

That match joined a jam-packed card that also featured Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley in action, as well as a promo from Adam Cole just one week before his much-anticipated return to in-ring action.

What went down as AEW continues to lay the foundation for its Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28?

Find out with this recap of the latest episode of Dynamite.

