Cowboys Insider: DAL Would 'Be Absolutely Thrilled If' Bijan Robinson Falls to 26

The Dallas Cowboys just added another running back with Ronald Jones II, but they'd still jump at the chance to select Texas star Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL draft, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

In a mock draft amongst his colleagues, Machota pegged Robinson to the Cowboys with the No. 26 overall pick:

"The Cowboys would have to be absolutely thrilled if Robinson fell to 26. He's the type of elite talent they'd probably select if they had a top-15 pick. With Ezekiel Elliott released and Tony Pollard franchise-tagged, running back is one of Dallas' biggest needs. They are expected to pick one by Round 4, but none would make the immediate impact that Robinson would in the running and passing game."

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Robinson, Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

