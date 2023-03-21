Todd McShay: Bijan Robinson in Top-7 on Multiple Teams' 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Few players in the 2023 NFL draft class might have a wider variance on where they're valued compared to when they'll likely be selected than Bijan Robinson.

During Tuesday's installment of First Draft, ESPN's Todd McShay indicated the Texas running back is considered a top-10 player for multiple teams.

"I haven't talked to a team, Field [Yates], that doesn't have Bijan Robinson, just purely ranked on talent, in their top seven," McShay said. "He's one of the seven best players in this draft."

He added that Robinson is "more talented" and "more complete" than Saquon Barkley was when the New York Giants star was entering the league.

Still, the positional value of Robinson is likely to knock him into the latter stages of the first round. In his newest mock draft, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN projected him to go 27th overall to the Buffalo Bills.

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft projects to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State figure to be among the top picks in the draft, with Kentucky's Will Levis also in the mix to be an early first-round pick.

Big names like Robinson, Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson, Jr., Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison should give teams star potential later in the first round, as well.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.