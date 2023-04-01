Gallus Retain NXT Tag Titles vs. Creed Brothers, The Family at 2023 Stand & Deliver

Photo credit: WWE.com

Gallus defeated the Creed Brothers and The Family in a Triple Threat tag team match at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Joe Coffey made his return and aided the stable in victory.

After dominating in NXT UK, Gallus made their United States debut in August, but they were suspended the following month after attacking company officials.

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang made their return at New Year's Evil in January, and it wasn't long before they won a Fatal 4-Way tag team match against The New Day, Pretty Deadly and Chase University at Vengeance Day in February to become NXT tag team champions for the first time.

After beating Pretty Deadly in a rematch on NXT TV in March, Gallus were in search of their next challengers for the titles.

Two teams emerged as contenders on the March 21 episode of NXT, as the Creed Brothers and The Family arrived at a bar and started playing pool with Gallus.

It wasn't long before the situation devolved into an all-out brawl with Julius and Brutus Creed, as well as Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, taking the fight to Gallus.

Gallus enjoyed the melee so much that they offered both the Creeds and The Family a chance at the titles at Stand & Deliver, and both teams accepted.

The Creed Brothers entered Saturday's event having already held the NXT tag titles once, and they had momentum on their side after teaming with Bron Breakker to beat Jinder Mahal, Veer and Sanga in a six-man tag team match.

D'Angelo was once a solo act who used Lorenzo to further his own agenda, but the dynamic between them has changed in recent months.

After Lorenzo proved himself, D'Angelo considered him his equal, and the decision was made between them to pursue tag team gold.

While Gallus had to contend with two of NXT's top teams, both of which were motivated to reach the top of the tag team division, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang prevailed at the biggest show of the year for NXT.

