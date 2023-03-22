Shohei Ohtani Delights Fans in Japan's Win vs. Trea Turner, USA to Win 2023 WBC Title

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Japan are 2023 World Baseball Classic champions, defeating the United States 3-2 on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.

This is Japan's first title since they captured back-to-back crowns in 2006 and 2009.

Munetaka Murakami, Kazuma Okamoto and Lars Nootbaar each drove in runs for Japan.

After Trea Turner hit a home run, his fifth of the tournament, to put the Americans up 1-0 in the top of the second inning, Murakami responded with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half to tie the game.

Later that inning, Nootbaar also drove in a run with the bases loaded with a groundout to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Japan extended its lead in the fourth inning on a home run by Okamoto. His solo shot proved to be the game-winner.

The Americans struggled to get any momentum going throughout the game, though Kyle Schwarber breathed some life into the United States with a home run against Yu Darvish in the top of the eighth inning, cutting Japan's lead to 3-2.

The entrance of Shohei Ohtani on the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning all but signaled the end of the game. While Jeff McNeil worked a walk off the two-way phenom, Mookie Betts grounded into a double play.

The final matchup in the World Baseball Classic came down to Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels teammates who are some of the best players in the game.

Ohtani struck out Trout on a full count to clinch the gold medal for Japan in what was one of the most electric moments of the entire tournament.

After the win, fans praised Ohtani and Japan for their brilliant performance against a United States roster full of Major League Baseball's biggest stars:

Ohtani was also named the World Baseball Classic MVP for his efforts throughout the tournament. He hit .435 with four doubles, one home run and eight RBI, in addition to posting a 1.86 ERA, 11 strikeouts, two wins and a save in 9.2 innings.

Additionally, Japan is just the second team in World Baseball Classic history to go undefeated in the tournament. The Dominican Republic accomplished the feat in 2013.

With the 2023 World Baseball Classic having been nothing but a success for the game, fans and players can't wait until it's back in 2026.