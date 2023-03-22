X

    Shohei Ohtani Delights Fans in Japan's Win vs. Trea Turner, USA to Win 2023 WBC Title

    Erin WalshMarch 22, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan reacts after the final out of the World Baseball Classic Championship defeating Team USA 3-2 at loanDepot park on March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Japan are 2023 World Baseball Classic champions, defeating the United States 3-2 on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.

    This is Japan's first title since they captured back-to-back crowns in 2006 and 2009.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    TEAM JAPAN WINS THE 2023 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC 🇯🇵 <a href="https://t.co/ZTi0ebRGnp">pic.twitter.com/ZTi0ebRGnp</a>

    Munetaka Murakami, Kazuma Okamoto and Lars Nootbaar each drove in runs for Japan.

    After Trea Turner hit a home run, his fifth of the tournament, to put the Americans up 1-0 in the top of the second inning, Murakami responded with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half to tie the game.

    Later that inning, Nootbaar also drove in a run with the bases loaded with a groundout to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TREA TURNER GIVES TEAM USA A 1-0 LEAD 🇺🇸 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mlbonfox</a>)<a href="https://t.co/bnZw5dalY2">pic.twitter.com/bnZw5dalY2</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    MUNETAKA MURAKAMI ANSWERS RIGHT BACK 😳 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/sNXeaAb1Vc">pic.twitter.com/sNXeaAb1Vc</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Japan takes the lead 🇯🇵 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/IAXUHpGNhr">pic.twitter.com/IAXUHpGNhr</a>

    Japan extended its lead in the fourth inning on a home run by Okamoto. His solo shot proved to be the game-winner.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Japan jumps out to a 3-1 lead over USA 😳 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Xkf6mDpQ19">pic.twitter.com/Xkf6mDpQ19</a>

    The Americans struggled to get any momentum going throughout the game, though Kyle Schwarber breathed some life into the United States with a home run against Yu Darvish in the top of the eighth inning, cutting Japan's lead to 3-2.

    Shohei Ohtani Delights Fans in Japan's Win vs. Trea Turner, USA to Win 2023 WBC Title
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyle Schwarber with a solo BLAST 💥<br><br>USA cuts Japan's lead to 1 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/buBREF1r0Z">pic.twitter.com/buBREF1r0Z</a>

    The entrance of Shohei Ohtani on the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning all but signaled the end of the game. While Jeff McNeil worked a walk off the two-way phenom, Mookie Betts grounded into a double play.

    The final matchup in the World Baseball Classic came down to Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels teammates who are some of the best players in the game.

    Ohtani struck out Trout on a full count to clinch the gold medal for Japan in what was one of the most electric moments of the entire tournament.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SHOHEI STRIKES OUT MIKE TROUT TO WIN THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC 😱🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Iiu0ykPQ37">pic.twitter.com/Iiu0ykPQ37</a>

    After the win, fans praised Ohtani and Japan for their brilliant performance against a United States roster full of Major League Baseball's biggest stars:

    Chris Bassitt @C_Bass419

    Ohtani is the best player our game has to offer and he just showed the entire world in this WBC. A talent our game has never seen. Congrats to Team Japan.

    Marcus Stroman @STR0

    Give Ohtani a billion dollars. Mythical unicorn god on the baseball field!

    Frank Piscani 🤌 @frankpiscani

    Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball and I think that's pretty cool

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    Athletes I'll tell my kids about watching<br><br>- Patrick Mahomes<br>- Steph Curry<br>- Shohei Ohtani

    Josh Landes @JoshLandesWAMC

    I mean like every week the Ohtani GOAT argument just gets more and more obvious

    Jeremy Gray @IUJGray

    Smoltz is right. Ohtani is already one of the greatest players of all-time. He's had a moment. He's elevated in the zeitgeist. Baseball knocked other sports out of the headlines in March. Macro arguments against the event are crazy.

    Eric Stephens @icemancometh

    There is no baseball player on the planet like Shohei Ohtani. Honestly, right now, no one touches this dude.🦄

    Matt Infield @Matt_Infield

    Not sure this is even a remotely hot take anymore.<br><br>Shohei Ohtani is the most talented baseball player ever. Argue with a wall.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Barry Bonds was the greatest hitter/fielder/baserunner I ever saw. But Shohei Ohtani's ability to hit AND pitch is beyond Babe Ruth. The young man at 28 is already LEGENDARY.

    Jason Berken @JasonBerken

    We've never seen anything remotely close to Shohei. Global face of baseball. Amazing. WBC was incredible <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ohtani?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ohtani</a>

    Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* @EsotericCD

    The World Baseball Classic ended tonight with Japan winning 3-2 v. USA, staving off a late inning comeback by our boys. The final out was Shohei Ohtani striking out his fellow Angels teammate (and one of the greatest players ever) Mike Trout to seal it.<br><br>Baseball is beautiful.

    Brandon Crawford @bcraw35

    That was the most entertaining "mEaNiNgLeSs" tournament I've ever watched 😂😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WBC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WBC</a> 🇺🇸🇯🇵

    Justin Turner @redturn2

    Pretty cool matchup to end the <a href="https://twitter.com/WBCBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WBCBaseball</a> The tournament was fantastic and hopefully there our kids all over the world dreaming of wearing their countries colors while playing this amazing game! Kudos to everyone involved. <br><br>P.S. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MasaForMVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MasaForMVP</a> ⚾️

    Trevor May @IamTrevorMay

    The fact that the match up happened like that was that the cherry on top. Damn. That's how it supposed to be. Baseball, you beautiful game!

    Mark Gubicza @Markgubicza

    What an incredible way to finish off the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a>! Congrats to Samurai Japan on winning the championship!! The 🦄 is unreal! Super proud of Team USA also. Baseball is the Best! 🇺🇸🇯🇵⚾️

    Ohtani was also named the World Baseball Classic MVP for his efforts throughout the tournament. He hit .435 with four doubles, one home run and eight RBI, in addition to posting a 1.86 ERA, 11 strikeouts, two wins and a save in 9.2 innings.

    Additionally, Japan is just the second team in World Baseball Classic history to go undefeated in the tournament. The Dominican Republic accomplished the feat in 2013.

    With the 2023 World Baseball Classic having been nothing but a success for the game, fans and players can't wait until it's back in 2026.