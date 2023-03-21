Lakers Have 'No Imminent Plans' to Sign Tristan Thompson or Tony Bradley, Says Ham

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Los Angeles Lakers appeared to be seeking some frontcourt depth when they worked out free-agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley on Monday, but that is no longer the case.

Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that the team has "no imminent plans" to sign Thompson or Bradley, adding that the Lakers were simply "doing their due diligence."

The Lakers are lacking size amid injuries to star forward LeBron James and center Mo Bamba. James has been sidelined with a foot injury since Feb. 26, though Ham said Sunday that he anticipates the Lakers' leading scorer will be able to return at some point during the regular season. Bamba, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Orlando Magic, has not played since March 5 due to a high ankle sprain and he's expected to be reevaluated in early April.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Thompson "was in good shape" during his workout. The 32-year-old has not played at all this season and has been working as a basketball analyst for ESPN.

Thompson split the 2021-22 season between three different teams, spending time with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. He averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game across his 57 total appearances.

Bradley played 12 games this season for the Bulls before he was waived on Feb. 21. The 2017 first-round pick has also played for the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder and has career averages of 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

At 35-37, the Lakers sit a half-game out of the play-in tournament with 10 regular-season matchups left on the schedule. It will be important for Los Angeles to string together some wins to avoid a second straight year watching the playoffs from home.