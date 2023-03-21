Bryce Harper Won't Be Placed on 60-Day IL by Phillies amid Elbow Injury Rehab

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping open the possibility that Bryce Harper could return from Tommy John surgery sooner than originally expected.

Appearing on 94WIP's Morning Show on Tuesday (h/t Corey Seidman of NBC 10), Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Harper won't be placed on the 60-day injured list to start the 2023 season:

"The way we look at this, we're not going to put him on the emergency injured list which would keep him out until May 29 because we're going to keep our options open that hopefully he comes back. If you put him on, that means for sure he's not (back before May 29). But at least you want to keep your options open in that case."

