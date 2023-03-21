Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Snub Dillon Brooks Jersey Swap: 'I'll Get It Next Time'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving denied intentionally snubbing Dillon Brooks when the Memphis Grizzlies wing attempted to swap jerseys following Monday's 112-108 loss for the Mavs.

Brooks was left carrying two jerseys when Irving didn't reciprocate the exchange.

Irving told reporters after the game his mind was elsewhere during his brief interaction with Brooks.

"I saw that after the game. I'll probably get it next time," he said. "Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise."

Some interpreted the moment as the eight-time All-Star displaying his feelings toward Brooks, who has fully leaned into his reputation as something approaching a pro wrestling heel.

The 27-year-old didn't endear himself to Dallas fans when he blew a kiss to the crowd in the third quarter of Memphis' 112-108 victory on the road on March 11.

He was at it again Monday, drawing a technical foul when he looked at the Mavs and danced after driving to the basket and scoring.

Irving might have been particularly perturbed because Brooks also inadvertently stepped on his right foot during the game, aggravating the injury that forced Irving to miss three games from March 11 to 15.

It might be a while before Irving and Brooks cross paths again because Monday's game was the final regular-season meeting between Memphis and Dallas, but the current standings would see the two teams meet in the postseason if they remain the same by the end of the season.