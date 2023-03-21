Mavs' Kyrie Irving Wears Walking Boot After Re-Aggravating Foot Injury vs. Grizzlies

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was seen wearing a walking boot after re-aggravating his foot injury in Monday's 112-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.



"It's just precautionary," Irving said after the game.

He had 28 points and four boards in the loss.

Irving has been mostly healthy this season, though he missed a three-game stretch from March 11-15 with a foot injury. He has also missed time with minor back and foot ailments.

The 30-year-old joined the Mavericks at the February trade deadline in a blockbuster deal from the Brooklyn Nets. In his first 12 games with the team, he has averaged 28.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 42.7 percent from deep.

Irving's absences for Dallas have been unfortunate as the franchise has also seen Luka Dončić miss a lot of time of late with various injuries.

After Monday's loss, the Mavericks currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 36-36 record. They'll need Irving healthy if they are to make a deep playoff run this spring.