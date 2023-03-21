Martina Navratilova Says She's Cancer-Free After Throat, Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Hector Vivas/Getty Images for WTA

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced this week that she is cancer-free after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancer in November.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV (h/t ESPN) Navratilova said: "As far as they know I'm cancer-free. I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that's more preventative than anything else."

Navratilova initially announced her cancer diagnosis via a statement in January, noting at the time that it was in Stage 1.

The 66-year-old Navratilova was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 before undergoing a lumpectomy. Navratilova said she was diagnosed with throat cancer after noticing an enlarged lymph node in November, and while undergoing testing it was found that the breast cancer had returned as well.

Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time, and she is among the most decorated players ever as well.

In addition to winning 18 career Grand Slam singles titles, Navratilova also won 31 Grand Slams in doubles and 10 Grand Slams in mixed doubles, giving her an all-time record of 59 major titles.

Navratilova owns the career slam in singles, doubles and mixed doubles and won the Fed Cup on four occasions.

Her 332 weeks as the No. 1-ranked player in women's tennis is second on the all-time list behind only Steffi Graf's 377 weeks.

Navratilova retired from high-level competition in 2006 after winning her final career Grand Slam in mixed doubles at nearly 50 years of age, and she has been one of the sport's leading ambassadors ever since.