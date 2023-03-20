Mets Haven't Pursued Alexis Díaz Trade After Brother Edwin's Injury, Reds GM Says

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Amid the injury to closer Edwin Díaz in the World Baseball Classic, the Mets have not gone after Díaz's young brother Alexis, who plays for Cincinnati and was a trade candidate for New York last season.

Reds general manager Nick Krall said Monday he hasn't received any contact from the Mets front office or general manager Billy Eppler regarding the 26-year-old reliever, per CBS Sports' Jim Bowden.

Alexis Díaz was reportedly a target for New York in 2022 but the price was deemed too high.

New York's bullpen is in a state of flux after the injury to Edwin Díaz, who is set to miss eight months with a torn patellar tendon that he suffered during Puerto Rico's on-field celebrations after eliminating the Dominican Republic from the WBC.

