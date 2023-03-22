NCAA Tournament 2023: The All-Tournament Team Ahead of the Sweet 16

0 of 6

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Four days of clutch shots, upsets and general mayhem enveloped the opening rounds of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, and the days leading up to the Sweet 16 provide a chance to reset all the action.

By this point, you probably know the teams. Top seeds Alabama and Houston headline the remaining field, which includes Cinderella stories Florida Atlantic and Princeton. And there are well-known programs—Gonzaga, Michigan State and UCLA, among them—in between.

Because of the nonstop action, however, you might've missed the best players of the tournament so far.

Since we're only through the first weekend, a couple of standout individuals are included in spite of their team suffering a loss. Each player at least advanced to the second round, though.

The selections are subjective to a degree but lean heavily on box-score production while considering key in-game contributions.