NCAA Tournament 2023: The All-Tournament Team Ahead of the Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament 2023: The All-Tournament Team Ahead of the Sweet 16March 22, 2023
Four days of clutch shots, upsets and general mayhem enveloped the opening rounds of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, and the days leading up to the Sweet 16 provide a chance to reset all the action.
By this point, you probably know the teams. Top seeds Alabama and Houston headline the remaining field, which includes Cinderella stories Florida Atlantic and Princeton. And there are well-known programs—Gonzaga, Michigan State and UCLA, among them—in between.
Because of the nonstop action, however, you might've missed the best players of the tournament so far.
Since we're only through the first weekend, a couple of standout individuals are included in spite of their team suffering a loss. Each player at least advanced to the second round, though.
The selections are subjective to a degree but lean heavily on box-score production while considering key in-game contributions.
Second Team
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
Johnell Davis scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half of FAU's win over Memphis, including clutch three-pointers on back-to-back possessions late in the game. Then, he racked up 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals to end Fairleigh Dickinson's Cinderella story.
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Arkansas has leaned on Davonte Davis, a standout defender who provided 16 points, six rebounds and four steals in the opener against Illinois. Three of his four steals immediately led to a bucket. Davis followed that performance up with 25 points and eight rebounds in the upset of top-seeded Kansas. So far, he's shot a terrific 16-of-29 from the floor.
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
TCU's tourney is over after falling to Gonzaga in the second round. Mike Miles Jr., though, assembled an excellent two-game run. He tallied 26 points and three assists to lead TCU past Arizona State and provided 24 points with four assists and two steals against Gonzaga.
Anton Watson, Gonzaga
Speaking of the Zags: Who doesn't love a glue guy? Anton Watson is a critical part of the program's success. Through two games, he's registered 23 points and 23 rebounds—including 11 offensive boards—with seven assists, five steals and two blocks.
Dylan Disu, Texas
One of two players with a double-double in both rounds, Dylan Disu played a leading role in the Longhorns' second-round win. He overwhelmed Penn State with 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and two steals. Disu also netted 17 points and grabbed 10 boards in the earlier victory over Colgate.
First Team: Markquis Nowell, Kansas State
Given he stands just 5'7", Markquis Nowell carries the label of being an "undersized" player.
Another label? All-American.
As he did throughout the regular season, the playmaking guard has shown off his two-way excellence in March Madness. Nowell torched Montana State for 17 points and 14 assists before ripping Kentucky's defense apart to the tune of 27 points and nine assists. Along with burying six of 14 threes, he's nabbed three steals in each game.
Nowell has vaulted K-State to only its third Sweet 16 appearance in the last three-plus decades.
First Team: Drew Timme, Gonzaga
From a roster-construction perspective, the remainder of the list is nonsensical. However, since we're not building a rotation, we're not plugging guards into a predetermined spot over a more deserving forward or center.
And so, welcome back, Drew Timme!
The longtime Gonzaga star, a B/R first-team member of the 2021 tournament, has surged to another strong start. Timme put up 21 points on Grand Canyon and netted 28 against TCU, and he had a combined 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in those victories.
Timme's next challenge is opposite UCLA, against whom he's scored 25 and 18 points in two previous games.
First Team: Adama Sanogo, UConn
In a word: Whew.
Connecticut's physical forward has straight-up dominated in victories over Iona and Saint Mary's.
During the opening win, Adama Sanogo shot 13-of-17 for 28 points and secured 13 rebounds. Then, against an elite Saint Mary's defense, he finished 11-of-16 with 24 points and eight rebounds. He also blocked a shot in both games.
Heading into the Sweet 16, Sanogo has a tournament-best 72.7 field-goal percentage among players with 20-plus shots.
First Team: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Although he assuredly won't remain a first-team choice, Trayce Jackson-Davis absolutely deserves a place right now.
During the opening round, TJD overpowered Kent State with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and corralled 11 rebounds. He also dished five assists and swatted five shots in the win.
Miami eliminated the Hoosiers in the next round, but Jackson-Davis is the reason they had a chance. He tallied 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, buried nine of his 11 free throws, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five more shots in what was likely the final game of his IU career.
Jackson-Davis has since informally declared for the 2023 NBA draft.
First Team: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Similarly, expect a short stay from Oscar Tshiebwe after Kentucky lost to Kansas State in the second round.
But his production was ridiculous.
Tshiebwe scored eight points and grabbed an absurd 25 rebounds with three steals, two assists and two blocks in Kentucky's victory over Providence. He then contributed 25 points and 18 rebounds, two steals and an assist in the season-ending loss to Kansas State.
The two-time All-American and the 2021-22 National Player of the Year again did everything in his power to carry the 'Cats. He amassed 30 points and 16 rebounds in UK's lone tournament game last season.
For the second straight year, however, it still wasn't enough.