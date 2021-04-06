The 2021 Men's All-Tournament Team After the National Championship

0 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2021 NCAA men's tournament is over, and the Baylor Bears are national champions.

The Bears jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first four minutes and never looked back, controlling the game on both ends of the floor en route to an 86-70 victory.

With a big advantage on the boards (38-22) and an excellent night shooting the three-point ball (10-of-23), the Bears' strengths outshined a Gonzaga team that had cruised for much of the year before being pushed to the brink in an emotional overtime win against UCLA on Saturday.

With March Madness over, it's time to pick our All-Tournament Team, with first-team and second-team spots up for grabs.

To be considered for inclusion, a player had to have reached the Elite Eight, and first-team honors were reserved for players who appeared in the Final Four.

Let's get to it.