Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 'Real Smoke Around' Jets Contract amid Cowboys Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a number of teams this offseason, one of them being the New York Jets.

The Jets have significant Super Bowl aspirations and are expected to land four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, but there's also been "some real smoke around the possibility of Beckham joining" Gang Green ahead of the 2023 season, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt wrote:

"Maybe it won't happen until the Rodgers trade gets sorted out, but there is some real smoke around the possibility of Beckham joining the Jets, one of the teams he's believed to be seriously considering. It's unclear, though, how much the Jets are offering — or how much they're willing to pay to sign him."

Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a "wish list" of players he'd like the team to acquire this offseason, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. That list included Beckham, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis.

The 39-year-old responded to that rumor during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week, saying: "First off, who wouldn't want Odell on their team? Like, come on."

Beckham fanned the flames by responding:

Beckham hasn't played since February 2022 after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. When healthy, though, he's one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

The last time Beckham played a full season was in 2019 when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. He caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported March 11 that Beckham wants a contract worth $20 million annually. However, Beckham responded to that rumor Saturday, writing on Twitter:

The Jets have $11.3 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. If Beckham isn't seeking a $20 million per year deal, Gang Green should be able to afford the three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Jets would have a potent receiving unit if Beckham were to head to the Meadowlands, joining Lazard, who signed a four-year, $44 million deal this offseason, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims.

Aside from the Jets, the Cowboys had been linked to Beckham this offseason. However, the team's move for Brandin Cooks likely takes Dallas out of the mix for the former New York Giant's services, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

The Giants, Browns, Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers were also among the teams to attend Beckham's workout earlier this month.