Rockies' Daniel Bard 'Feels Awful' About Injuring José Altuve's Thumb in 2023 Wbc

Daniel Bard's difficult outing against Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday only felt worse after the Rockies pitcher hit José Altuve with a pitch that fractured his thumb.

While his team got the win, Bard said he felt awful about the incident and is hoping the former MVP is able to get back to action soon.

"I feel terrible,'' Bard told Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. "I was going sinker-in for a swing. I missed up and in. You just hate to see it. You saw my reaction.''

"He's a great player. You want to see great players on the field, even if I have to play against him. I want to play against the best. I wish him, hopefully, a quick recovery. I know it will be a minute.''

