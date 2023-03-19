X

    Elena Rybakina's Indian Wells Title Win vs. Aryna Sabalenka Has Fans Hyping Rivalry

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 19, 2023

    Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, reacts after winning a game against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Elena Rybakina picked a great time to earn her first career victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

    Sabalenka won their first four head-to-head meetings, but the run ended in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday. Rybakina prevailed in straight sets, 7-6 (11), 6-4, avenging her loss in the Australian Open final.

    BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN

    🇰🇿 Elena the Elite 🇰🇿<br><br>On her fifth attempt, Rybakina scores a first career win against Sabalenka 7-6(11), 6-4 to claim a maiden Indian Wells title!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/5gLRNeRXGW">pic.twitter.com/5gLRNeRXGW</a>

    The two engaged in a marathon tiebreaker in the first set that made for great theater. With the Kazakhstani serving at set point, Sabalenka capped off a rally with a forehand that sailed long to bring the opening frame to a conclusion.

    wta @WTA

    ELENA STRIKES FIRST 💥<br><br>Rybakina edges the opener over Sabalenka in a tiebreak, 7-6(11)!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/lpA8TUH2ZF">pic.twitter.com/lpA8TUH2ZF</a>

    Sabalenka had 10 double-faults across the 13 games, which only heightened the sense of drama.

    wta @WTA

    same <a href="https://t.co/pHhKLm12JS">pic.twitter.com/pHhKLm12JS</a>

    Crina Mustafa @crinamm

    THIS IS TENNIS. Rybakina-Sabalenka is my new fav rivalry

    Mike Dickson @Mike_Dickson_DM

    The Sabalenka second serve is one of the great psychodramas of tennis, 10 double faults and she concedes first set of Indian Wells final vs Wimbledon champ Rybakina.

    Pam Shriver @PHShriver

    All the double faults then on set point 11-10 Sabalenka makes tremendous 2nd serve but not ready for next shot and now another DF.. Most DFs are earned by pressure applied by Rybakina. Tremendous set

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    this tweet still applies from Sabalenka and Rybakina's match in Melbourne <a href="https://t.co/15v8g7xy8i">https://t.co/15v8g7xy8i</a>

    Charles Arthur @charlesarthur

    Sabalenka-Rybakina tiebreak is like McEnroe-Borg, except with lots of double faults thrown in.

    The Belarusian star was much sharper on serve in the second set, but it didn't matter as Rybakina used two service breaks to quickly build a 5-2 lead. Sabalenka's brief comeback came far too late to make a difference in the match.

    Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

    Rybakina has left both Swiatek and Sabalenka with the most dumbfounded of looks. Dominated this second set.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WTA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WTA</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BNPPO23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BNPPO23</a>

    Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing

    Congratulations to Elena Rybakina on winning her first title in Indian Wells. <br><br>Keep going for it! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/fA3kR6dZGy">https://t.co/fA3kR6dZGy</a>

    OptaAce @OptaAce

    1 &amp; 2 - Elena Rybakina is the first player to defeat the world numbers 1 and 2 at the semi-final and final of a single tournament since Garbine Muguruza in Cincinnati (2017). Fearless.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BNPPARIBASOPEN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WTA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WTA_insider?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTA_insider</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q9uEN5Eox5">pic.twitter.com/Q9uEN5Eox5</a>

    Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey

    Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champ, is now the champ in Indian Wells: holds off Aryna Sabalenka, saving three set points in the opening set, to win 7-6 (11) 6-4<br><br>Big win after losing the Australian Open final to Sabalenka <br><br>Up to 7 in rankings even without points from Wimbledon <a href="https://t.co/q9enIpC0BN">pic.twitter.com/q9enIpC0BN</a>

    The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast

    Elena Rybakina wins Indian Wells!<br><br>Fantastic performance to triumph 7-6 (12), 6-4 and gain some semblance of revenge from the Australian Open final. <br><br>Watching Rybakina and Sabalenka go toe-to-toe again was a treat. <br><br>More please!

    The Miami Open, which starts this week, is the final hardcourt stop on the WTA Tour schedule before clay-court preparations begin ahead of the French Open.

    Sabalenka will face off with Sloane Stephens or Shelby Rogers when she opens play in the second round. Rybakina was afforded a first-round bye as well and drawn against the winner of Anna Kalinskaya vs. Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva.

    Fans can only hope to see another installment of Sabalenka and Rybakina's budding rivalry in South Florida.