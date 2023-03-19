Elena Rybakina's Indian Wells Title Win vs. Aryna Sabalenka Has Fans Hyping Rivalry

Elena Rybakina's Indian Wells Title Win vs. Aryna Sabalenka Has Fans Hyping RivalryMarch 19, 2023
Elena Rybakina picked a great time to earn her first career victory over Aryna Sabalenka.
Sabalenka won their first four head-to-head meetings, but the run ended in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday. Rybakina prevailed in straight sets, 7-6 (11), 6-4, avenging her loss in the Australian Open final.
🇰🇿 Elena the Elite 🇰🇿<br><br>On her fifth attempt, Rybakina scores a first career win against Sabalenka 7-6(11), 6-4 to claim a maiden Indian Wells title!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/5gLRNeRXGW">pic.twitter.com/5gLRNeRXGW</a>
The two engaged in a marathon tiebreaker in the first set that made for great theater. With the Kazakhstani serving at set point, Sabalenka capped off a rally with a forehand that sailed long to bring the opening frame to a conclusion.
Sabalenka had 10 double-faults across the 13 games, which only heightened the sense of drama.
The Belarusian star was much sharper on serve in the second set, but it didn't matter as Rybakina used two service breaks to quickly build a 5-2 lead. Sabalenka's brief comeback came far too late to make a difference in the match.
Rybakina has left both Swiatek and Sabalenka with the most dumbfounded of looks. Dominated this second set.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WTA</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BNPPO23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BNPPO23</a>
Congratulations to Elena Rybakina on winning her first title in Indian Wells. <br><br>Keep going for it! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/fA3kR6dZGy">https://t.co/fA3kR6dZGy</a>
1 & 2 - Elena Rybakina is the first player to defeat the world numbers 1 and 2 at the semi-final and final of a single tournament since Garbine Muguruza in Cincinnati (2017). Fearless.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BNPPARIBASOPEN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WTA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WTA_insider?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTA_insider</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q9uEN5Eox5">pic.twitter.com/Q9uEN5Eox5</a>
Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champ, is now the champ in Indian Wells: holds off Aryna Sabalenka, saving three set points in the opening set, to win 7-6 (11) 6-4<br><br>Big win after losing the Australian Open final to Sabalenka <br><br>Up to 7 in rankings even without points from Wimbledon <a href="https://t.co/q9enIpC0BN">pic.twitter.com/q9enIpC0BN</a>
The Miami Open, which starts this week, is the final hardcourt stop on the WTA Tour schedule before clay-court preparations begin ahead of the French Open.
Sabalenka will face off with Sloane Stephens or Shelby Rogers when she opens play in the second round. Rybakina was afforded a first-round bye as well and drawn against the winner of Anna Kalinskaya vs. Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva.
Fans can only hope to see another installment of Sabalenka and Rybakina's budding rivalry in South Florida.