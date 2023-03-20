Carlos Alcaraz Hyped by Twitter After Winning Indian Wells Title over Daniil Medvedev

Mike Frey/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz is back on the mountaintop.

The 19-year-old reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world rankings following a dominant and dazzling performance that won him the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday for the first time in his young career.

He beat No. 6-ranked Daniil Medvedev—who entered Sunday on a 19-match winning streak—6-3, 6-2. It didn't look particularly close for most of the night after the match took just one hour and 10 minutes.

Alcaraz unseats Novak Djokovic in the rankings after the 35-year-old withdrew from the tournament before the draw. It opened the door for the Spaniard to continue his excellent start to the year.

He won the first Masters 1000 event of the year after already winning the Argentina Open in February and making it to the final of the Rio Open just a week later.

Alcaraz has already started drawing comparisons to some of the sport's all-time great players, as he's on track for one of the best starts to a career in men's tennis history.

And Twitter was only hyping up the reigning US Open champ.

After dominating Indian Wells, Alcaraz will now turn his attention to another Masters 1000 competition as he'll look to defend his Miami Open title from March 22-April 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Another win in Miami would make it his fourth ATP Masters 1000 tournament crown.