Carlos Alcaraz Hyped by Twitter After Winning Indian Wells Title over Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz Hyped by Twitter After Winning Indian Wells Title over Daniil MedvedevMarch 20, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz is back on the mountaintop.
The 19-year-old reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world rankings following a dominant and dazzling performance that won him the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday for the first time in his young career.
He beat No. 6-ranked Daniil Medvedev—who entered Sunday on a 19-match winning streak—6-3, 6-2. It didn't look particularly close for most of the night after the match took just one hour and 10 minutes.
Alcaraz unseats Novak Djokovic in the rankings after the 35-year-old withdrew from the tournament before the draw. It opened the door for the Spaniard to continue his excellent start to the year.
He won the first Masters 1000 event of the year after already winning the Argentina Open in February and making it to the final of the Rio Open just a week later.
Alcaraz has already started drawing comparisons to some of the sport's all-time great players, as he's on track for one of the best starts to a career in men's tennis history.
And Twitter was only hyping up the reigning US Open champ.
Tennis Channel @TennisChannel
🇪🇸VAMOS 🇪🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carlosalcaraz</a> takes home the trophy in Indian Wells, and reclaims the World No. 1! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TennisParadise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TennisParadise</a> <a href="https://t.co/jwCPx1Qo69">pic.twitter.com/jwCPx1Qo69</a>
Dandan Gallagher @dandangallagher
Medvedev is far from playing badly but it's impressive how he looks like an amateur, a man who has won the last 19 matches and 3 straight titles beating Djokovic on the way. Carlos Alcaraz is a really really good modern tennis player. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianWells?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianWells</a>
SerenaVenusStan @SerenaVenusStan
¡Carlos! Carlos Alcaraz ends the 19 match win streak of Daniil Medvedev with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win in the <a href="https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BNPParibasOpen</a> final. Alcaraz returns to World No. 1 heading into <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiOpen</a>. Congratulations Carlos! ¡Felicidades Carlos! 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🎾🎾🎾🎾🎾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tennis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tennis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alcaraz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alcaraz</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATPTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATPTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/BIOzcYjKtw">pic.twitter.com/BIOzcYjKtw</a>
Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey
Still just 19 years old, Carlos Alcaraz returns to No. 1 by winning the BNP Paribas Open for the first time, stopping Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-2 with a dominant, sometimes dazzling all-court display that ended the Russian's 19-match winning streak<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/getty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#getty</a> <a href="https://t.co/BbkEWrN9o0">pic.twitter.com/BbkEWrN9o0</a>
TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68
🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz at 19y 319d his the 2nd youngest player to collect 𝟯 <a href="https://twitter.com/atptour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@atptour</a> Masters 1000 tournaments<br><br>Only 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal did better<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BNPParibasOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BNPParibasOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/xas4XeULka">pic.twitter.com/xas4XeULka</a>
Ben Lewis @BenLewisMPC
The new King in town.<br><br>Carlos Alcaraz dismantles Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 to capture Indian Wells and snap the Russian's 19-match winning streak. <br><br>At 19, he has won:<br>US Open<br>Miami <br>Madrid<br>Indian Wells<br><br>We're witnessing a generational athlete and bona fide superstar.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BNPPO23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BNPPO23</a> <a href="https://t.co/YRhGPG8WCJ">pic.twitter.com/YRhGPG8WCJ</a>
After dominating Indian Wells, Alcaraz will now turn his attention to another Masters 1000 competition as he'll look to defend his Miami Open title from March 22-April 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Another win in Miami would make it his fourth ATP Masters 1000 tournament crown.