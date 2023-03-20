Cowboys' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have shaken things up a bit during the early offseason. They've acquired a couple of valuable veterans via trade and also parted with one of the faces of the recent franchise.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was released in a move that was financially sensible but sentimentally difficult.

"It's tough," quarterback Dak Prescott said, per NFL Media's Nick Shook. "Really can't imagine taking the field without him."

Dallas isn't simply looking to be different than it was in 2022, of course. The Cowboys are looking to be better than the team that was ousted in the divisional round.

Here, you'll find a look at Dallas' three biggest moves of the offseason thus far and how they grade out based on factors like value, potential impact and cap consideration.

