X

    Astros' José Altuve Needs Surgery for Thumb Injury; Out Indefinitely After 2023 WBC

    Adam WellsMarch 19, 2023

    Venezuela's Jose Altuve is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against the U.S., Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    Houston Astros star José Altuve needs surgery to repair a fractured right thumb after being hit by a pitch in the hand while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

    General manager Dana Brown confirmed the injury, adding there is no timetable for Altuve to return:

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    "It's a massive blow," GM Dana Brown said of Altuve injury.

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    Altuve said he knew when the pitch hit him in the WBC, that it was likely broken. <br><br>"Obviously, nobody wants to get hurt and start the season on the IL," Altuve said. "I want to control what I can control and that's recover fast and get back to the team."

    Altuve was removed in the fifth inning of Venezuela's 9-7 loss to the United States in the WBC quarterfinals when he was hit by a 96 mph fastball from Daniel Bard.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Jose Altuve leaves the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch. <a href="https://t.co/Dzd9phTnnK">pic.twitter.com/Dzd9phTnnK</a>

    Venezuela manager Omar López told reporters after the game he was "really worried" about Altuve because "it didn't look good" when he went down.

    Astros skipper Dusty Baker told reporters ahead of the team's spring training game against the Miami Marlins on March 19 before they had an official diagnosis it "appears it could be a while" that Altuve is out of action.

    The loss of Altuve leaves a huge hole in Houston's lineup for the foreseeable future. He is the team's leadoff hitter and was coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2022.

    Altuve hit .300/.387/.533 with 28 homers and 18 stolen bases in 141 games last year. His 160 OPS+ was tied for his highest in a single season with 2017 when he was named American League MVP.

    Astros' José Altuve Needs Surgery for Thumb Injury; Out Indefinitely After 2023 WBC
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Reigning ALCS and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña will likely move into the leadoff spot in the batting order. David Hensley, who had a 1.027 OPS in 16 games last season, can fill in at second base for the time being.

    The Astros open the regular season on March 30 against the Chicago White Sox.