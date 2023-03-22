Cameron Boozer Wins 2023 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award

Anthony Geathers/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cameron Boozer of Christopher Columbus High School has been named 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Gatorade Player of the Year selection committee announced the winner on Tuesday, and surprised Boozer with the award at his school in Miami, Florida.

Boozer was one of three finalists for the award, along with Matas Buzelis of Sunrise Christian (Kansas) and Isaiah Collier of Wheeler (Georgia).

As a sophomore during the 2022-23 season, Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He led the Explorers to their second consecutive state championship with a 50-48 victory over Winter Haven on March 4.

Boozer had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in the Florida state title game. The 15-year-old is the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. His twin brother, Cayden, is also a standout player at Christopher Columbus.

"A guy who can find you no matter where you are is someone you play with your whole life," Cameron told Donovan Campbell of WSNV in Miami about playing with his brother. "There's just a lot of chemistry on and off the court there."

Cameron is the first player from Florida to win Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award since Brandon Knight in 2009 and 2010. He also joins a list of past winners that includes Chet Holmgren (2021), Jayson Tatum (2016), Bradley Beal (2011) and LeBron James (2002 and 2003).

Still two years away from college, Cameron is regarded as one of the best recruits in the nation. He's rated as a 5-star prospect and No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class by 247Sports.

Duke, Arkansas, Florida State, Miami and Michigan have already made scholarship offers to Boozer.