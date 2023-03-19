Trea Turner Calls Game-Winning Grand Slam for USA the Top Homer He's Ever Hit

Gene Wang/Getty Images

As a World Series champion and two-time MLB All-Star, Trea Turner has had plenty of big hits in big spots.

But the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop believes his grand slam against Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday is the biggest of his career so far.

Down 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Turner's 407-foot grand slam at loanDepot Park in Miami sent the crowd into a frenzy as the reigning champions punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 9-7 win.

The Americans now have a date with Cuba on Sunday for an opportunity to defend their title.

Turner also said that the atmosphere inside the park was the loudest that he had ever experienced.

The 29-year-old has had a pretty good tournament thus far as he is hitting .286/.375/.714 with two home runs and six RBIs, one of the best offensive producers for the United States.

Turner's comments have been a consistent theme throughout the competition amid some criticism about the importance of the games being played, especially following the injury to Mets' star closer Edwin Díaz.

The WBC has demonstrated the passion and intensity that have come from international fan bases, and it has become extremely meaningful for the players involved as well. Other stars on the team like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts have also spoken out in defense of the tournament.