Astros' José Altuve Could Be Out 'a While' After Hand Injury from HBP in 2023 WBC

Houston Astros star second baseman José Altuve was forced to exit Saturday's World Baseball Classic game between Venezuela and Team USA after being hit on the hand with a pitch.

According to ESPN's Marly Rivera, Altuve was seen holding his right hand as he left the field.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez later clarified that "the pitch appeared to glance off his right hand before striking him near the left wrist." It was a 96 mph fastball from Team USA reliever Daniel Bard that made contact with Altuve, who immediately fell to the ground in pain after being hit.

At the time of Altuve's injury, Venezuela was trailing 5-3 but rallied to take 6-5 lead by the end of the fifth inning. Bard threw two wild pitches and issued two walks in the frame.

An eight-time All-Star, Altuve is entering his 13th season in the majors. He has spent his entire career in Houston, establishing himself as the face of the franchise.

The 32-year-old is coming off a strong 2022 campaign in which he slashed .300/.387/.533 with 28 home runs and 57 RBI. It was his first time hitting .300 since 2018, and his 158 hits and 103 runs were both team highs. Altuve won his second World Series ring as the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, though he had a horrific postseason in which he hit .190 and even had a hitless streak of 25 straight at-bats.

Houston is surely hoping the injury to Altuve isn't too severe as it tries to defend its title in 2023.