Antonio Conte Rips 'Selfish' Tottenham Players, Slams Ownership's Lack Of Ambition

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte blasted his players and the club's ownership after a disappointing 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

"The problem is that for another time we showed that we are not a team, we are 11 players that go onto the pitch," Conte said after the match. "I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart."

The criticism extended to the club's struggles over the past two decades:

"They're used to it here," Conte said. "Don't play for something important. They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something. Why?"

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

