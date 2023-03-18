X

    Mets' Brandon Nimmo Week-to-Week After Ankle, Knee Injuries Diagnosed as Sprains

    Doric SamMarch 18, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Mets are still reeling from the season-ending knee injury suffered by star closer Edwin Díaz, and now another key player is set to miss some time.

    Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Saturday that outfielder Brandon Nimmo is considered week-to-week with low-grade sprains in his knee and his ankle.

