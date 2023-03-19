NCAA Tournament 2023: Saturday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

0 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hopefully you weren't expecting a nice, pleasant Saturday of NCAA tournament action after a hectic opening round, because the second round is already off to a wild start.

San Diego State opened the afternoon with a comfortable victory over Furman. From there, though, March Madness did its thing.

Tennessee bounced a sizzling Duke team, Arkansas upset top-seeded Kansas and Princeton continued its Cinderella story. Those results alone can carry an entire day of headlines, yet four games remain on the slate.

We have winners. We have losers. And a whole lot of love for the 2023 men's NCAA tourney.

This piece will be updated.