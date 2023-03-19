Gimmicks That Have Worn out Their Welcome in WWE and AEW

0 of 5

A character gimmick in pro wrestling is only good as long as fans keep reacting to it or don't outright revolt against it.

Gimmick fatigue can settle in for a number of reasons. Sheer overuse to the point of becoming stale is a problem. But so is a character that just isn't working because of lack of development or other reasons.

Some Superstars can survive and even play off this. just look at John Cena's whole career. On the other side of the coin is Roman Reigns, who eventually flipped the gimmick script and developed one of the best modern characters and runs ever.

Looking at WWE and All Elite Wrestling, prominent examples exist in both promotions. The acts have become stale, yet there is a silver lining for the following Superstars—they're talented enough to mix it up and get things going in an interesting direction again at a moment's notice.