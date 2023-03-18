Novak Djokovic to Miss 2023 Miami Open After Being Denied COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption

KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will keep him out of the Miami Open.

James Blake, director of the tournament, told Tennis Channel (h/t Reuters) that Djokovic was denied an exemption to enter the United States:

"We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get an exemption, but that wasn't able to happen. Obviously, we're one of the premier tournaments in the world. We'd like to have the best players that can play. We did all that we could. We tried to talk to the government, but that's out of our hands."

