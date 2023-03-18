X

    Novak Djokovic to Miss 2023 Miami Open After Being Denied COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption

    Adam WellsMarch 18, 2023

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his match with Russia's Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship semi-final match in Dubai, on March 3, 2023. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
    KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic's decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will keep him out of the Miami Open.

    James Blake, director of the tournament, told Tennis Channel (h/t Reuters) that Djokovic was denied an exemption to enter the United States:

    "We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get an exemption, but that wasn't able to happen. Obviously, we're one of the premier tournaments in the world. We'd like to have the best players that can play. We did all that we could. We tried to talk to the government, but that's out of our hands."

