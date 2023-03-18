Winners and Losers of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

1 of 4

Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

First things first: There is guaranteed to be at least one Serie A representative in this year's Champions League semi-finals. If Inter can take down an impressive Benfica side, Serie A will have a guaranteed finalist. It's an important moment for the league and an achievement that will continue to strengthen fan interest outside the country.

Napoli, Milan and Inter should be absolutely ecstatic with their draws. Not just because each will feel they have a fair shot of progressing, but because any combination of the semi-finals seem winnable. We could have Napoli vs. Inter, Napoli vs. Benfica or a Milan derby. A couple of special nights and you're in the final.

Most will be expecting a terrific Napoli side to get to the Istanbul showpiece at this point, but don't discount Milan. It'll be fascinating to see how Napoli deal with the added expectation of not only their Serie A title charge but also being favorites to advance to a Champions League semi-final. This is a massively talented squad that people are beginning to expect historic things from.

Remember, Napoli haven't won a European trophy since the UEFA Cup final triumph over Stuttgart in the 1988-89 season, a match in which club icon Diego Maradona scored.

These players are approaching legendary status, and many will feel this is as good a shot as they'll ever get at winning the competition. It's mouthwatering to realise every club on that side of the draw must feel the same.