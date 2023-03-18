Fantasy Baseball 2023 Sleepers: Top Pitchers and Sluggers to Target

1 of 3

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Casas had some buzz last season, and he didn't exactly live up to it.

He hit .197 over 27 games at the big league level. He put too many balls on the ground and didn't show enough life in his bat. While he homered at a decent clip (five in 76 at-bats), he only had a single extra-base hit otherwise.

That's fine. Nothing super alarming happened, and the relative "struggles" may have only given him bargain potential this time around.

Despite the low average, he worked his way to a .358 on-base percentage with some of the best vision and patience around. His power numbers also delivered, as his 162-game pace featured 30 homers and 72 RBI. Boost his batting average and some of the counting categories that come along with it, and he could be an above-average option at first base and maybe a top-tier one in on-base percentage leagues.

