NFL Rumors: Kevin Byard, Titans at 'Crossroads' After Tennessee Proposed Pay Cut

NFL Rumors: Kevin Byard, Titans at 'Crossroads' After Tennessee Proposed Pay CutMarch 17, 2023
The Tennessee Titans and safety Kevin Byard are reportedly at an impasse in contract talks after the team requested he take a pay cut, per multiple reports.
Byard does not plan to reduce his pay but reportedly isn't seeking an exit:
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Kevin Byard has two years, $28.2 million left on his extension from 2019 but guarantees have run out. <br><br>Byard, 29, still playing at high level and does not feel a pay cut is warranted nor does he plan to take it. <a href="https://t.co/JA9HiDtDjA">https://t.co/JA9HiDtDjA</a>
Byard, 29, is both a two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection.
