    NFL Rumors: Kevin Byard, Titans at 'Crossroads' After Tennessee Proposed Pay Cut

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 17, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the on January 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans and safety Kevin Byard are reportedly at an impasse in contract talks after the team requested he take a pay cut, per multiple reports.

    Byard does not plan to reduce his pay but reportedly isn't seeking an exit:

    TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL

    A little more on this, multiple sources confirmed that Kevin Byard has not asked the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> to release him. <a href="https://t.co/R1f85cme39">https://t.co/R1f85cme39</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Kevin Byard has two years, $28.2 million left on his extension from 2019 but guarantees have run out. <br><br>Byard, 29, still playing at high level and does not feel a pay cut is warranted nor does he plan to take it. <a href="https://t.co/JA9HiDtDjA">https://t.co/JA9HiDtDjA</a>

    Byard, 29, is both a two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection.

