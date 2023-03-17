NFL Rumors: Kevin Byard, Titans at 'Crossroads' After Tennessee Proposed Pay Cut

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans and safety Kevin Byard are reportedly at an impasse in contract talks after the team requested he take a pay cut, per multiple reports.

Byard does not plan to reduce his pay but reportedly isn't seeking an exit:

Byard, 29, is both a two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.