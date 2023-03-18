AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on March 17.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Slam is upon us and with it came the in-ring debut of the recently-signed Taya Valkyrie.

We also saw The Bollywood Boyz make a rare AEW appearance to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Daniel Garcia of the JAS was also in action against House of Black's Brody King, and Powerhouse Hobbs put the TNT Championship on the line against Rey Fenix.

Let's take a look at what happened on Friday's show.