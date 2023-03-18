NCAA Men's Tournament 2023: Power Ranking All Teams Left in Round 2

0 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After two days of wild finishes and a handful of upsets, the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is headed to the second round.

Take a breath, friends. We have two more action-packed days of college basketball this weekend.

Some programs have a great outlook as the next round begins, but others are just barely hanging in there. While several are expected to compete for a national title, many are considered Cinderella—hello, Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton—or unlikely stories.

But they're still here.

The most important part—for all 32 remaining teams—is they have a chance at the ultimate goal: a championship. And the next step in achieving that goal is navigating the second round.

