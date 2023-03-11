Nightmare Matchups for Potential No. 1 Seeds in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

0 of 5

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earning a No. 1 seed in the men's NCAA basketball tournament is both a huge accomplishment and the best indicator of possible success.

That certainly is no surprise, considering a top billing is the direct result of in-season excellence. No other seed accounts for more Final Four appearances or national champions, particularly the latter.

But in every tournament, at least three No. 1 seeds are guaranteed to lose at some point.

Before the 2023 bracket is released, fans of projected top teams should be hoping to avoid seeing one particular opponent placed in their favorite school's region on Selection Sunday.

Last year, for example, we pointed out Baylor wanting no part of North Carolina in the second round. Alas.

As of the Bracket Matrix update on March 8, five programs—Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue and UCLA—are potential top seeds. Our focus is identifying a tough matchup for each of them in the Sweet 16 or earlier.