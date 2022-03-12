Nightmare Matchups for Potential No. 1 Seeds in the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 6

Young Kwak/Associated Press

When the 2022 men's NCAA tournament begins, the four No. 1 seeds will be deservedly favored in nearly any matchup. Each top-ranked team, though, has a vulnerability.

And it's a safe bet that a program in the 68-team field is built to exploit that weakness before the Elite Eight.

Now, the bracket is a decisive piece of this story. Based on how selections fall, perhaps a nightmare matchup won't be a possibility until the national championship anyway. However, a few possible No. 8 or 9 seeds may pose a serious threat in the second round, or an expected No. 4 or 5 seed in the Sweet 16.

Each potential No. 1 seed will have its path revealed on Selection Sunday, but they should be hoping to avoid the following teams as long as possible in March Madness.