2023 NFL Free Agency: Garoppolo Signs, Bengals OT Requests Trade Amid Rodgers Watch

With the NFL's legal contact window opening on Monday, Friday effectively marked Day 5 of 2023 free agency. The stream of high-profile, big-money deals has slowed to a trickle, and the football world continues to wait on Aaron Rodgers news.

Rodgers has said on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t PFF) that he intends to play for the New York Jets this season, and the general assumption—even among the Jets players—is that the Green Bay Packers will eventually execute a trade.

"Standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12 is going to be my quarterback," former Packers and new Jets receiver Allen Lazard said in his introductory press conference.



Until a trade is actually finalized, though, No. 12 (Rodgers) isn't the Jets quarterback, and Rodgers Watch 2023 continues. In the interim, free agency rolls on, and Friday brought a few interesting developments.

Here, you'll find a look at some of the biggest buzz from Friday. For information on all of the latest NFL signings, check out Bleacher Report's free-agent tracker.

