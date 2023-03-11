    NFL Free Agent Tracker 2023: Tracking All the Latest Signings

    Paul Kasabian
March 11, 2023

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      Teams in need of securing defensive talent are in luck in 2023 as a host of star players enter the free-agent market this offseason.

      The list includes former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who is fresh off an 11-sack season. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, a stalwart on his team's defense for five seasons and a key member of the 2021 AFC champions, is on the list as well.

      A few former Tampa Bay Buccaneers (cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Lavonte David) are free to sign elsewhere, and the same goes for other key members of recent postseason teams, such as Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

      Six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is also on the market after parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams. Seemingly every member of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is as well (e.g. linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback James Bradberry).

      There are still some good players on the offensive side of the ball, though, including New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receivers Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

      Here's a look at all the latest 2023 signings (and re-signings) in NFL free agency. The list will be updated as news drops.

    Seahawks Re-sign Geno Smith

      Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
      AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

      The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract with $40 million guaranteed and the possibility of $30 million more in incentives, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

      Smith, who signed a one-year deal in 2022, earned Comeback Player of the Year honors en route to leading the Seahawks to the playoffs.

    Brandon Graham Stays with Eagles

      PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      Defensive end Brandon Graham is returning for his 14th season with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

      "It ain't really about the money for me right now," Graham told McLane. "It's just more about coming back. I don't want to miss this run we about to go on together. I just love what we got here. My loyalty is most important at this point."

      Graham notched a career-high 11 sacks for the NFC champions in 2022.

    Falcons Re-sign Lorenzo Carter

      ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 08: Atlanta linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) reacts following the conclusion of the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 8th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have re-signed edge-rusher Lorenzo Carter on a two-year contract. Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who cited NFLPA records, Carter's deal is worth $9 million ($5.25 million guaranteed).

      Carter, a former University of Georgia star, amassed four sacks and 58 tackles in his first year with the Falcons after four seasons with the New York Giants.

    Jaguars Re-sign C.J. Beathard

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: C.J. Beathard #3 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
      Tim Warner/Getty Images

      The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed quarterback C.J. Beathard to a two-year contract with a $4.5 million base value and the potential for $1 million incentives in 2023 and 2024, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

      Beathard has been starter Trevor Lawrence's backup for the past two years.

    Saints Sign Derek Carr

      Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
      AP Photo/Matt Durisko

      The New Orleans Saints signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract that includes $100 million in total guarantees and a no-trade clause, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

      The Raiders released Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, on Feb. 14 after nine seasons, making him a free agent.

    Robert Woods Signs with Texans

      JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Robert Woods #2 of the Tennessee Titans runs upfield during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
      Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

      Wide receiver Robert Woods is a member of the Houston Texans after signing a two-year, $15.25 million contract ($10 million guaranteed) with a max value of $17 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

      The Tennessee Titans released Woods, who had 53 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns during his return season from a torn ACL, last February, making him a free agent. He posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and 2019.

    Daron Payne Re-signs with Commanders

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
      Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

      The Washington Commanders have re-signed defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year, $90 million contract with $60 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal reportedly makes Payne the second-highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

      Payne registered career highs in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (21) last season on his way to being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time as an alternate.

    Jets Re-sign Quincy Williams

      FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 20: Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
      Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

      The New York Jets have re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year, $18 million deal that can reach as high as $21 million, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

      Williams racked up 106 total tackles and three sacks last season. He is the older brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

