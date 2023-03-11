NFL Free Agent Tracker 2023: Tracking All the Latest Signings

0 of 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Teams in need of securing defensive talent are in luck in 2023 as a host of star players enter the free-agent market this offseason.

The list includes former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who is fresh off an 11-sack season. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, a stalwart on his team's defense for five seasons and a key member of the 2021 AFC champions, is on the list as well.

A few former Tampa Bay Buccaneers (cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Lavonte David) are free to sign elsewhere, and the same goes for other key members of recent postseason teams, such as Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is also on the market after parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams. Seemingly every member of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is as well (e.g. linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback James Bradberry).

There are still some good players on the offensive side of the ball, though, including New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receivers Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Here's a look at all the latest 2023 signings (and re-signings) in NFL free agency. The list will be updated as news drops.