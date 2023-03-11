NFL Free Agent Tracker 2023: Tracking All the Latest Signings

NFL Free Agent Tracker 2023: Tracking All the Latest SigningsMarch 11, 2023
Teams in need of securing defensive talent are in luck in 2023 as a host of star players enter the free-agent market this offseason.
The list includes former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who is fresh off an 11-sack season. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, a stalwart on his team's defense for five seasons and a key member of the 2021 AFC champions, is on the list as well.
A few former Tampa Bay Buccaneers (cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Lavonte David) are free to sign elsewhere, and the same goes for other key members of recent postseason teams, such as Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
Six-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is also on the market after parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams. Seemingly every member of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is as well (e.g. linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback James Bradberry).
There are still some good players on the offensive side of the ball, though, including New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receivers Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Here's a look at all the latest 2023 signings (and re-signings) in NFL free agency. The list will be updated as news drops.
Seahawks Re-sign Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract with $40 million guaranteed and the possibility of $30 million more in incentives, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.
Smith, who signed a one-year deal in 2022, earned Comeback Player of the Year honors en route to leading the Seahawks to the playoffs.
Brandon Graham Stays with Eagles
Defensive end Brandon Graham is returning for his 14th season with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"It ain't really about the money for me right now," Graham told McLane. "It's just more about coming back. I don't want to miss this run we about to go on together. I just love what we got here. My loyalty is most important at this point."
Graham notched a career-high 11 sacks for the NFC champions in 2022.
Falcons Re-sign Lorenzo Carter
The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have re-signed edge-rusher Lorenzo Carter on a two-year contract. Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who cited NFLPA records, Carter's deal is worth $9 million ($5.25 million guaranteed).
Carter, a former University of Georgia star, amassed four sacks and 58 tackles in his first year with the Falcons after four seasons with the New York Giants.
Jaguars Re-sign C.J. Beathard
The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed quarterback C.J. Beathard to a two-year contract with a $4.5 million base value and the potential for $1 million incentives in 2023 and 2024, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Beathard has been starter Trevor Lawrence's backup for the past two years.
Saints Sign Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract that includes $100 million in total guarantees and a no-trade clause, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The Raiders released Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, on Feb. 14 after nine seasons, making him a free agent.
Robert Woods Signs with Texans
Wide receiver Robert Woods is a member of the Houston Texans after signing a two-year, $15.25 million contract ($10 million guaranteed) with a max value of $17 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Tennessee Titans released Woods, who had 53 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns during his return season from a torn ACL, last February, making him a free agent. He posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and 2019.
Daron Payne Re-signs with Commanders
The Washington Commanders have re-signed defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year, $90 million contract with $60 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal reportedly makes Payne the second-highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.
Payne registered career highs in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (21) last season on his way to being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time as an alternate.
Jets Re-sign Quincy Williams
The New York Jets have re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year, $18 million deal that can reach as high as $21 million, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Williams racked up 106 total tackles and three sacks last season. He is the older brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.